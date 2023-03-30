Conor McGregor responds to “cheating” allegations from Beneil Dariush

Conor McGregor has laughed off Beneil Dariush in response to accusations from the lightweight that he’s cheating.

In recent weeks, there’s been a great deal of speculation surrounding Conor McGregor and his relationship with USADA. As of this moment, it’s not yet known whether or not he’s re-entered the testing pool – although it seems unlikely.

Beneil Dariush, one of many fighters watching from afar, had the following to say on the matter recently.

“I think Conor is cheating,” Dariush said in an interview with The Schmo. “In reality, if you want to fix your knee or you want to fix your leg and get certain growth hormones or whatever he’s doing, you can get a therapeutic exemption. You can speak to USADA and get a therapeutic exemption – but you can’t add extra stuff. Whatever you are putting in, you have to declare with them and get it figured out.

“This is BS, to be honest with you. The fact that they say, ‘Oh, while he’s doing this, he’s not getting tested right now because of his leg.’ No – you can still get tested. You just have to declare and say, ‘Hey, this was a therapeutic exemption.’ But that’s not the case (with McGregor). He even put down ‘retirement’ (on forms), so he went into retirement, I guess. USADA recently said when you come out of retirement, you need six months and two clean tests. So this is garbage. But that’s the game.”

Conor, as you can imagine, wasn’t best pleased with the allegation.

McGregor responds to Dariush

“beneil the douche” dariush”

It isn’t the best comeback in the world, which may be why it’s now deleted, but Conor sure does love having fun on social media.

