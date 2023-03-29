Markus Perez reveals Gamebred Boxing is paying him “three times more” than what he was making in the UFC

Markus Perez says Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing promotion is paying fighters quite well.

Perez is set to box Joe Riggs on Saturday in Milwaukee in the Gamebred Boxing event. In the UFC, Perez went 2-5 and asked for his release so he could improve his game. He has since gone 2-1 in MMA but will now be entering the squared circle against Joe Riggs.

Yet, when Perez was offered to face Paul Daley – who then withdrew from the bout – in boxing, he jumped at the chance. He was also thrilled by how much money he will be making.

“I told him I’m a MMA fighter and I’ll fight anything,” Perez said on the Trocação Franca podcast. “[Masvidal] said, ‘I’ll offer you this much for a boxing match.’ I was like, ‘What? More than I was making in the UFC? I’m in. Let’s do it.’ It’s good money, but my focus is on beating the guy.”

When asked how much more money he is making than the UFC, Perez said three times more.

Although the money is good, this is also a chance for Markus Perez to compete in a different sport and test the waters in boxing. He revealed Masvidal is holding another event in May which he will be apart of, but for now, he is focused on beating Riggs.

“I’m very competitive in everything I do and I want to win,” Perez said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m going there to win. Maybe that will open doors for me in MMA as well, sure, but I have to win.”

If Perez does get his hand raised on Saturday, he already knows who he wants to box next. The hope for the 32-year-old is to face whoever wins the Vitor Belfort vs. Jacare Souza fight this Saturday.

“I told [Masvidal] to make me the backup for the ‘Jacare’ and Belfort match,” Perez said. “If either one of them pulls out, please, I want in. I want to be the stand-by for them — and whoever wins, ‘Jacare’ or Belfort, that would be a great match for the May card, too.”

Are you surprised Markus Perez is making three times more in Gamebred boxing than the UFC?