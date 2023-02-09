Islam Makhachev believes Michael Chandler will retire following his fight with Conor McGregor: “This fight is last fight for him”

Islam Makhachev has predicted that Michael Chandler will leave the UFC following his fight with Conor McGregor later this year.

After months of waiting, the return of Conor McGregor was finally announced last week. The Irishman will be back in action later on in 2023, facing Michael Chandler, after the two coach opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter.

Dana White has since suggested the contest will take place at lightweight. As such, there has been a lot of speculation regarding whether or not the winner will earn a crack at the belt.

That title, of course, will be defended this weekend when Islam Makhachev goes head to head with Alexander Volkanovski.

In the eyes of Makhachev, he expects this to be the last time we see Chandler inside the Octagon.

“For Chandler, this fight is (the) last fight for him. He’s gonna make money and that’s it. He’s gonna retire. Or, if he loses, maybe UFC kicks him out ’cause of how many times he lose,” Makhachev said. “Conor can beat him because I don’t understand Chandler. He has a background in wrestling but he goes always crazy.”

Makhachev’s Chandler prediction

Michael Chandler has always said he’s in the UFC for a good time, not a long time. When you consider how much he’s already given the fans, nobody could be too upset if he walks away after the Conor fight.

Whether he wins or loses, nobody will ever forget the entertainment value that he has provided since making the leap over from Bellator.

