Jose Aldo wants “big fight” against Dominick Cruz next, confident he will become bantamweight champion

Jose Aldo is looking to fight Dominick Cruz his next time out.

Aldo, who picked up his first win at bantamweight back in December against Marlon Vera, is hoping to fight Cruz. He believes it is a big fight to make and one that makes sense for the division.

“It’s a big fight to make, Dominick and me, because of our importance [in the sport],” Aldo said to MMAFighting. “We were both WEC champions and then came to the UFC as champions, so it’s a big fight to make.”

Originally, Jose Aldo was hoping to fight Cody Garbrandt, but Aldo says the UFC wasn’t interested in that fight. Now, with the top-five all booked, the Brazilian is on the outside looking in, which is why he wants Cruz next time out.

“We ended the [Vera] fight last year and asked for Dillashaw and Garbrandt and now I have none,” Jose Aldo said. “I’m on the dance floor without a dancing partner [laughs]. But we’ve been asking for Dominick Cruz for a while now and that’s a fight everybody asks for. We’re expecting to fight him. But I don’t know if it will happen, right?”

Jose Aldo also knows he has what it takes to make a title run at bantamweight which is why he’s interested in Cruz. He knows the former bantamweight champ is still a tough out for anyone.

“He’s a great fighter, has always had great performances,” Aldo said. “If it wasn’t for his injuries he would still be competing for titles at the top. Injuries have been an issue for him, he hasn’t been in the UFC what we were used to seeing from Dominick Cruz.

“I’ll always see myself as a title contender, there’s no escape,” Jose Aldo continued. “Becoming the champion is all I think since the moment I moved down to this division. I’m ranked No. 5 now and I want to fight more often. You can be sure that sooner or later we’ll grab that belt.”

