Nate Diaz destroys Conor McGregor for suggesting his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier should have a belt on the line

Nate Diaz continues to take shots at his longtime nemesis Conor McGregor.

Earlier today, McGregor took to social media to say he wanted a McGregor belt and offered some suggestions on how it should look. Diaz, however, didn’t like the idea.

“I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also. I’m open to design suggestions. Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt,” McGregor wrote which immediately got a response from Nate Diaz.

Diaz, however, didn’t seem too fond of that idea and roasted the Irishman for thinking there should be a McGregor belt. He also offered his own ideas on how the fake belt would look.

Ufc can call it the

I get my ass beat then choked out every other fight championship belt They can make it yellow gold or rose gold with rubies a diamond ? Let’s link Ufc open for suggestions maybe put a leprechaun face on there pic.twitter.com/CtBxYd1xXo — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

“Ufc can call it the I get my ass beat then choked out every other fight championship belt They can make it yellow gold or rose gold with rubies a diamond ? Let’s link Ufc open for suggestions maybe put a leprechaun face on there,” Nate Diaz wrote.

There is no question the rivalry between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor is still there. Although both men have fights booked, it seems like it is only a matter of time they have their trilogy given they are 1-1 against one another.

Diaz is set to return against Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262. Diaz has not fought since he suffered a TKO doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis in his return to the sport after the back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is now 1-2 in his last three but his two losses are against two of the best lightweights in Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before the setback to Poirier, the Irishman TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246. He also had the legendary two fights with Nate Diaz before his boxing match.

What do you make of Nate Diaz blasting Conor McGregor?