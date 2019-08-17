Jose Aldo is moving on from featherweight, wants another shot at UFC Gold

It is hard to imagine a scenario where mixed martial arts legend Jose Aldo would receive another shot at the UFC featherweight title.

The longtime 145-pound kingpin, Aldo (28-5 MMA), has already suffered two TKO losses to reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway and most recently lost a unanimous decision to top division contender Alex Volkanovski.

With that being said, Jose Aldo has decided that now is the time to move on from the promotions featherweight ranks.

The Brazilian legend is ready to chase gold in a new division, but it won’t be at lighweight (155-pounds).

Instead, Aldo is taking his talents to the promotions bantamweight division where he hopes to score a fight with current promotional ‘champ champ‘ Henry Cejudo.

“I sat down with everybody, did a study, and I think there’s a real possibility I can make 61kg [135 pounds],” Aldo told Brazilian website Combate (via MMAFighting). “This is the new division I want to move to, and I’m asking for the title shot right away. That’s what matters for me now. Cejudo said he’s open to (fighting) anyone, so I’m open to that. I want the opportunity to fight against him and beat him.”

Jose Aldo continued by explaining why Henry Cejudo is such an interesting matchup.

“He’s an Olympic champion, a great athlete, and I respect his history a lot,” Aldo said. “He deserves everything he’s winning, he has his merits. If the UFC thinks it’s a great fight, I think they’ll want that, it’s a huge challenge. He’s been talking after defeating (Moraes) that he was open to fighting big names. Since he’s open, it’s the green light. Nobody expected him to beat (Moraes) on the feet, you have to respect that,” Jose Aldo explained. “To me that’s great, it’s a good size for me, he has a fighting style that please me, that matches up well with my game. If it’s against him or not, I think about being adapted to the weight, fast and strong, which will be my differential in this division.”

Would you like to see a bantamweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Henry Cejudo booked by the UFC? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!