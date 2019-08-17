Ben Askren reacts after video footage shows Anthony Pettis saying he was happy about Jorge Masvidal KO

UFC standouts Anthony Pettis and Ben Askren train together on a regular basis at Roufusport Gym in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

So it came as big surprise to many, including Askren, when video footage leaked of Pettis telling Yoel Romero that he was happy to see Jorge Masvidal win at UFC 239.

Of course, Masvidal had infamously knockout out Askren in record-setting time at last month’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. ‘Gamebred’ was able to connect with a flying knee just seconds into the opening round which sent ‘Funky’ crashing to the canvas in state of unconsciousness.

Thanks to Bellator’s Dillon Danis, Pettis’ conversation with Romero has now gone viral, this after the ‘El Jefe’ shared the video clip on Twitter.

you need some new friends @Benaskren wtf 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7HtPo2JmNR — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 16, 2019

“How is Jorge doing?” Anthony Pettis asked Yoel Romero. “Good for him bro. I was happy to see that. You know that’s my teammate man but that was one beautiful ass knockout.”

Ben Askren would later respond to Danis’ post with the following reaction.

I agree Dillon this is unacceptable. @Showtimepettis and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends. https://t.co/SW1dBZoV8m — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 17, 2019

Anthony Pettis will return to the Octagon in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 241 event where he will square off with Nate Diaz in a welterweight contest.

‘Showtime’ was most previously seen in action at March’s UFC Nashville event, where he scored a spectacular second round knockout victory over Stephen Thompson.

As for Ben Askren, the former Bellator and ONE champion is slated to return at October’s UFC event in Singapore for a fight with submission ace Demian Maia.

