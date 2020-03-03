Dana White slams ‘full of s**t’ critics of Cejudo vs. Aldo fight

UFC President Dana White has heard your criticisms of the recently announced bantamweight title fight between champ Henry Cejudo and challenger Jose Aldo and, well, he thinks you’re “full of s**t.”

Cejudo and Aldo will meet at UFC 250 this May and Brazil. The controversy stems from the fact that Aldo, while widely regarded as the best featherweight of all time, is on a two-fight skid, including a close decision loss to Marlon Moraes in his lone bantamweight fight.

Contrary to his incredible accolades, some fans just don’t feel he’s deserving of a title shot at this time.

White has no time for that kind of belly-aching.

“Then don’t watch it,” White told TMZ Sports when asked about the Cejudo vs. Aldo blowback (via MMA Mania). “People are full of s**t. It’s going to be an incredible fight. Aldo absolutely deserves this and Cejudo wants it, and Cejudo isn’t a guy who’s running around looking for easy fights.”

While White is probably right that even the fans who have derided this matchup will probably wind up tuning in for it, there’s little arguing that there are more deserving bantamweight contenders than Aldo — at least in the traditional sense.

When it comes to bantamweight wins over ranked opponents, both Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling have done more to warrant bantamweight title shots than Aldo, which is why some fans are frustrated by the matchup. Yan and Sterling are also understandably upset by it, and would no doubt disagree with White when it comes to Cejudo not “running around looking for easy fights.”

What do you think of this rebuttal from Dana White? Are you a fan of this Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo matchup, or are you among the fight’s naysayers? Let us know in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/3/2020.