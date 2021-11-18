Jorge Masvidal wants Leon Edwards in March but if not targets fight with ‘f*****g coward’ Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal still has his sights set on Leon Edwards but is also open to fighting Colby Covington next.

Masvidal was forced out of his UFC 269 fight with Edwards due to an undisclosed injury. On Wednesday, in his first interview, since he withdrew, he didn’t reveal the injury but says he still wants to fight the Brit.

“If [Edwards] says no, then I’m going to pass, then Colby’s b*tch-ass it is,” Masvidal said on The MMA Hour… “I’m coming off two losses, I’ve got to make sure I go in there healthy and well to give him my all. If he wants to wait until Feburary or March, I can decapitate him on site for the world to see. If he doesn’t, what can I do? We will meet eventually.”

As of right now, it seems unlikely Edwards will wait around for Masvidal as he made it clear he wants the title shot against Usman. Assuming that happens, “Gamebred” admits he wants to fight and beat up Covington.

Masvidal and Covington have a rivalry as they are former roommates and teammates but had a massive falling out. With that, their fight would be a big one but Masvidal doesn’t care if it is next.

“I would like to address Leon’s bitch-ass first, and then we’ll take care of the fragile rat guy – now he’s changing his gimmick – now he’s a guy and sh*t,” Masvidal said. “[Kamaru] Usman beat his ass so hard, now he’s a nice guy. Wow, what a f*cking turn of events, huh? That f*cking coward.”

Jorge Masvidal is on a two-fight losing streak as he lost both fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. He last fought back in April as he suffered a KO loss to the champ at UFC 261 after stepping up on days’ notice at UFC 251 against Usman where he lost a decision. Before the title fight losses, he had beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till to become a massive star and the BMF champ.

Who would you rather see Jorge Masvidal fight, Leon Edwards or Colby Covington?