Conor McGregor continues to take aim at Dustin Poirier says their rivalry is still ‘not settled’

Conor McGregor is continuing to take aim at Dustin Poirier as he says their rivalry is not settled.

McGregor and Poirier had their highly-anticipated rematch in January where Poirier scored a second-round KO. They then had their trilogy in July and it was Poirier winning by doctor stoppage as McGregor broke his leg at the end of the first round. However, the Irishman says he had a feeling his leg would snap.

Same leg, same spot. I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris/Anderson where. I knew something may happen in advance. Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not. If any constellation to my reaction, It was because id a heads up it may snap. https://t.co/d04yqkfBhB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

With the trilogy fight not having a true ending, Conor McGregor claims his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is not settled. With that, he wants to fight him again once he returns.

“His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor then followed it up only furthering the point that he wants the fight back.

“Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol. Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all,” McGregor added.

Whether or not McGregor and Poirier run it back once the Irishman returns is uncertain. However, there is no question that is the fight he wants as he doesn’t think the score is settled.

