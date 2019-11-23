Jorge Masvidal tells Conor McGregor ‘put your money where your mouth is’ and accept a fight

Jorge Masvidal wants Conor McGregor to accept a fight or stop talking about it.

On Twitter, ESPN put out a list out for the biggest fights for McGregor and Masvidal in 2020, which caught the attention of the Irishman.

I’ll go at anyone on that list. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2019

Of course, McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov since he lost to the Russian at UFC 229. He also has said he wanted to fight the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal. Yet, since UFC 244, he hasn’t talked about Masvidal so “Gamebred” decided to call out the Irishman for saying he will fight anyone.

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

A fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal would no doubt be a massive scrap. McGregor has been a massive star for years. Gamebred, meanwhile, has leaped into stardom this year with his wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Diaz. Whether or not it will happen is to be seen. But, UFC president Dana White has said Masvidal is too big and he would never book the fight, so there is a good chance it never happens.

Conor McGregor has said he will return to the Octagon on Jan. 18 where it is expected he will square off against Donald Cerrone. However, the fight has yet to be announced and with less than two months to go, whether or not it gets done is to be seen. But, Audie Attar, McGregor’s manager, has said a fight will be announced very soon.

All talk around McGregor’s camp is that he is refocused and committed on reclaiming the lightweight title so a fight against Masvidal would sidetrack him from that.

