Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson likely to take place in Brooklyn in April 2020

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says his next title defense is likely going to take place against top contender Tony Ferguson in April 2020 in Brooklyn, New York.

Nurmagomedov spoke to the media recently during an interview in Uzbekistan and revealed that he will likely be fighting Ferguson in Brooklyn. Here’s what the champ said (h/t MMARusContext on Twitter).

“Even if they (Vegas) apologize or not, we found a new venue for the fight. It’s going to be in Brooklyn most likely, I’m not sure about the date yet. We’re still discussing it with the UFC but it looks like it will happen at the beginning of April.”

Nurmagomedov is still upset about what happened at UFC 229, when he jumped over the Octagon fence during the post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor’s camp after Nurmagomedov defended his title with a fourth-round neck crank submission. He wants the Nevada State Athletic Commission to apologize to him for suspending him after the fight. However, according to this latest interview, even an apology won’t convince him that fighting in Las Vegas is in the cards. Nurmagomedov’s last fight was a submission win over Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 back in September.

Ferguson, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since June, when he finished Donald Cerrone via doctor stoppage TKO. Ferguson has won 12 straight fights — the same amount as Nurmagomedov has won consecutively in the Octagon — and is the clear-cut No. 1 contender at 155lbs. Keep in mind this fight is happening in Brooklyn, where Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were supposed to fight back in April 2018 before Ferguson tripped on a television cable and blew out his knee. The UFC is obviously hoping that everything goes smoothly this time around.

