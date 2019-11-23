Jon Jones declares Anderson Silva the middleweight GOAT

Jon Jones believes Anderson Silva is the greatest middleweight of all-time.

The UFC’s light heavyweight champion took to social media to declare the “Spider” the best 185-pounder. He also says he plans on telling his kids that.

I’m going to tell my kids Anderson Silva was the greatest middleweight of all time. #Facts — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

He then followed that up saying his kids already know Silva is the GOAT.

Shit my kids already know — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

Anderson Silva defended the UFC’s middleweight title nine times and had a 17-fight winning streak that includes his fights before the title reign, some light heavyweight scraps, and non-title fights. During his reign, he beat the likes of Rich Franklin, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, and Demian Maia among others.

The Brazilian is currently 34-10 and one no-contest but has gone 1-6 and one no-contest in his last eight fights dating back to his first loss to Chris Weidman.

Like Jones, many consider Anderson Silva to be the middleweight GOAT and one of the best fighters of all-time. This also could be another shot at Israel Adesanya, who is the current middleweight champ and who beat Silva earlier this year. The two have gone back and forth on social media and interviews trash-talking each other.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8. The news of the fight was first reported by Chris Taylor of BJPENN.com. In his last fight, he edged out a split-decision over Thiago Santos and beat Anthony Smith by decision in March in his first title defense since reclaiming the belt in December of 2018 in UFC 232.

