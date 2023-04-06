Jorge Masvidal takes aim at Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 287: “That midget ain’t coming up to fight me”

Jorge Masvidal is taking aim at Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 287.

UFC 287 takes place this weekend, on Saturday, April 8th at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

The co-main welterweight event will feature Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) battling it out in the Octagon.

Masvidal and Burns had a backstage altercation at London’s O2 Arena back in March of 2019. It was Masvidal who hit Burns with an unprovoked three punch combination, and on Saturday night they will be settling that dispute in the Octagon.

‘Gamebred’, 38, will be attempting to get back in the win column after suffering 3 consecutive losses in the cage.

‘Durinho’, 36, is hot off a win over Neil Magny (27-10 MMA) this past January at UFC 283.

Masvidal spoke with reporters about his ‘biggest’ upcoming fight with Burns during Wednesday’s UFC 287 media day (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Oh definitely. I mean, unless Conor’s b*tchass came to 170, but that midget ain’t coming up to fight me. It goes without saying, me and Leon sell pay-per-views. Leon and (Kamaru) Usman, what did that do? Those numbers ain’t even out because they’re so sh*tty I heard.”

Masvidal has called out Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) several times but those callouts have been largely ignored by the Irishman.

Continuing ‘Gamebred’ said:

“It’s just, they’re both great fighters, great tacticians and stuff but they don’t risk it for the biscuit all the time. And fans, you know, like, ‘Eh, OK. Your kind of playing it safe, you’re doing the distance thing or you’re just doing the hugging thing and sniffing nuts.’ Fans don’t want to pay (for) that sh*t.”

Jorge Masvidal was taking aim at former foe Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), who according to UFC President, Dana White is the No. 1 contender to meet up with Leon Edwards next for the championship belt. Edwards has indicated he’d rather fight Masvidal (if in fact he can defeat Burns) than get in the cage with Covington.

Will you be watching UFC 287? Do you think Jorge Masvidal can defeat Gilbert Burns?

