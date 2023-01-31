Leon Edwards expects Kamaru Usman to try and make it a “snoozefest” at UFC 286: “This motherf****r ain’t even that good”

Leon Edwards thinks Kamaru Usman won’t stand with him at UFC 286.

Edwards became the UFC’s welterweight champion with a fifth-round head kick KO over Usman back in August at UFC 278. Usman was on his way to winning until Edwards landed the kick with a minute left in the fight, and now, ahead of the trilogy at UFC 286, the Brit expects Usman to wrestle early and often, yet he is still confident he will win the fight by stoppage again.

“When I envision it, what does he do different? Probably more heavy wrestling, probably. Make it a snoozefest, try and get the belt back that way. I don’t think he will want to hang out on his feet. Before he was talking about boxing Canelo and doing all this and doing all that, I think I put a stop to all that thinking,” Edwards said on The MMA Hour. “If he approaches it like he’s fighting the same guy he fought in August, I think it will be a shorter night. I remember he was fighting me, I remember thinking in my head, he’s not even that good. My body just weren’t working for some reason… This motherf****r ain’t even that good… I’m prepared for the best Usman there is, and it’s a long road for me to get to this position. I can’t now get here and give it away like that.”

Leon Edwards is currently the betting underdog to Kamaru Usman so the oddsmakers don’t think he can pull it off again. However, Edwards is extremely confident he will get his hand raised and do so by stoppage again.

Edwards (20-3 and one No Contest) is coming off the KO win over Usman to become the new champ to extend his unbeaten streak to 11. His last loss was to Usman by decision back in 2015. After the loss, the Brit picked up notable wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Vicente Luque, and Donald Cerrone among others.

