Jorge Masvidal reveals the biggest regrets of his MMA career

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal is walking away with a few regrets.

‘Gamebred’ ended a yearlong hiatus at UFC 287 over the weekend. In the co-main event, the former title challenger faced Gilbert Burns, who had long called to face Masvidal. Ahead of his return, the Miami native admitted that a potential loss to ‘Durinho’ could be his last.

Sadly for the former title challenger, the Brazilian wasn’t losing on Saturday. After a competitive first round, Burns dominated Masvidal for the following two rounds. At the end of the 15-minute contest, the latter suffered his third-straight defeat by decision. Following the loss, Masvidal retired from MMA.

Ultimately, the retirement announcement was mixed emotions for Jorge Masvidal. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the former title challenger opined that he opened doors for figures such as himself in the sport. However, he also has a few regrets about his career.

The main thing that Masvidal appears to regret is not taking accountability. The welterweight contender admitted that there were times when he didn’t listen to coaches about getting better.

Jorge Masvidal discusses retirement from MMA

“There’s a million [regrets] that stick out,” Jorge Masvidal said. “Because it’s always that, you know, I’m Captain Hindsight, like, ‘Oh my gosh, my coach told me, don’t go that night because, you know, it’s gonna-‘ then, bam, you know, so about 10 million regrets. I wish I was this wise when I was competing just like four or five years ago, you know, it’s crazy how much wiser I am now. But just in that retiring, my ego completely leaving me to an extent, you know, as far as, like, competition goes, and seeing, like, critical mistakes that I thought, like, ‘Oh, it’s not my fault,’ it actually was my fault.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “…I feel like I opened the door for a lot of fighters such as myself, you know. To come in there and get it, whether they have a perfect record, whether they have a collegiate background, or this background, just go in there and be as violent as you can, as long as you can and things will work out for you in this sport you know?”

What do you make of these comments? What did you make of Jorge Masvidal’s retirement? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!