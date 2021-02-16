Jorge Masvidal responds to Kamaru Usman doing “big boy” business with Dana White: “I’m taking everything. What’s yours is mine.”

Jorge Masvidal is ready to rematch Kamaru Usman.

After Usman scored a third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 to defend his belt he made a surprise callout of Masvidal. He already defeated “Gamebred” at UFC 251 but he wasn’t happy with his performance so he wants to run things back.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus. He’s thinking he is Jesus. And you know Joe, we tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight. But he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the (previous) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built in excuse.” Usman said of Masvidal after his win. “And he is still running his mouth talking about he broke my nose and stepping in on six days. Give him three weeks and he is going to do something. Guess what? It’s not done. I will give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass.”

To no surprise, the two started to engage in a back-and-forth. Then, on Monday, Usman posted a photo of him meeting with Dana White to potentially talk about the Jorge Masvidal rematch.

“Big Boy Business Being Done with the Bossman @danawhite #ShotCallers #AndStill,” Usman wrote.

Kamaru Usman also added that he was feeling generous, which many fans thought was about giving Jorge Masvidal the rematch. However, Masvidal was once again quick to respond.

I’m feeling generous!!! — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 15, 2021

You feeling generous and I’m feeling gooned out. I’m taking everything. What’s yours is mine #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 15, 2021

There is no question a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal would do big business. It is also the fight both men want so perhaps the UFC will book it.

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2?