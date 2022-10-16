Bryce Mitchell responds after Ilia Topuria sends him a photo of his perfect eight pack: “I don’t give a damn about them abs”

Bryce Mitchell has offered a response after Ilia Topuria sent him a picture of his abs on social media.

Mitchell is currently without an opponent. He was expected to collide with Movsar Evloev on November 5. Evloev pulled out of the fight due to an injury. The search for a replacement opponent is underway and Topuria has wasted little time throwing his name in the hat.

Mitchell responded to Topuria’s recent callout in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Bryce Mitchell has a message for his new UFC opponent Ilia Topuria 😅 🍪 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/NiQTHseGmb — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 16, 2022

“I see I’m getting called out by Ilia Topuria now to fight,” Mitchell said. “He wants to go on Twitter and post a picture of his abs, his little perfect 8-pack or whatever. Hey, buddy – you see (my stomach)? You see that, buddy? I’ve been eating peanut butter cookies for three weeks now and I’ll still get off the couch and whoop your ass, buddy. I don’t give a damn about them abs. Let’s go, buddy. I’m tired of you putting my name in your mouth. (You) shouldn’t have done it,” (h/t MMAJunkie for the quotes).

Topuria has gotten off to a perfect start in his pro MMA career. He has a record of 12-0. He’s coming off a second-round knockout victory over Jai Herbert.

As for Mitchell, he’s also been perfect in his pro MMA career. His record stands at 15-0. Mitchell is fresh off the biggest victory of his career, defeating Edson Barboza via unanimous decision at UFC 272 back in March. Mitchell is the number nine-ranked UFC featherweight, while Topuria holds the 14th spot.

