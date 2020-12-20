Jorge Masvidal releases cryptic message following rematch challenge from Stephen Thompson

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal released a cryptic message following his recent rematch challenge from Stephen Thompson.

Masvidal and Thompson first met at UFC 217: Bisping vs. St. Pierre in November 2017, with Thompson winning a unanimous decision that night. Since then, Masvidal has exploded into superstardom. After taking a full year off following the loss to Thompson, “Gamebred” returned as a different beast, finishing Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz during what was an incredible 2019 for him. A unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 hurt him, but Masvidal is still one of the best 170lbers in the UFC.

As for Thompson, after beating Masvidal, he lost back-to-back fights to Anthony Pettis and Till before bouncing back with wins over Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, who Thompson beat on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 17. Following Thompson’s victory over Neal, he used his post-fight interview to call out Masvidal for a rematch between the “NMF” and the “BMF.” Hearing his former opponent call him out, Masvidal took to his social media to release a cryptic message. Check out what Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

2021 #UnfinishedBusiness

Masvidal has not fought since July when he dropped a decision to Usman on short notice in the main event of UFC 251, the UFC’s first card on Fight Island. Since then, Masvidal has just been enjoying life and he has been in no rush to return to the Octagon. There have been rumors out there that Masvidal and his rival Colby Covington could coach on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter” and then fight sometime in 2021, but Thompson is clearly hoping that’s not the case. The welterweight contender wants to fight Masvidal next and if both men are available, the UFC may just book it.

Do you want to see the rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Stephen Thompson?