Jorge Masvidal rejects “no takedowns” offer from Gilbert Burns: “Do what’s gotten you here”

Jorge Masvidal has rejected a “no takedowns” offer from fellow former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not competed since suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to his bitter rival Colby Covington at UFC 272 back in March. That setback marked “Gamebred’s” third in a row, as he had previously suffered back-to-back losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA), who has gone 1-2 over his past three Octagon appearances, recently offered Masvidal a “no takedowns” stipulation for a potential fight.

In responding to the challenge from ‘Durinho’, Masvidal made it clear that he has no interest in making special stipulations for the potential bout.

“Do your game, my brother. Do what’s gotten you here,” Jorge Masvidal said to MMAFighting. “I know he’s a world champion in [Brazilian jiu-jitsu]. I’m trying to work on my grappling, always trying to get better. So do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do.”

Masvidal continued by confirming that Gilbert Burns is a fight that interests him.

“Before the Conor (McGregor) fight came up, that’s the one that called me out and I was like, this is a guy that comes to fight. The whole world doesn’t know him but they will, because he comes to fight. He’s going to try and choke you out, knock you out, and just has a good style. I like the fight.”

Burns is of course coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. Despite being on the losing end of the scorecards, Gilbert’s stock did nothing but rise in the defeat.

