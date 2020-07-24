Rodtang Jitmuangnon excited to complete trilogy with Petchdam on July 31

ONE Championship returns to Bangkok, Thailand, with ONE: NO Surrender on Friday, July 31. Headlining the promotion’s return card will be a trilogy bout for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

Prior to joining the organization, the Thai strikers met at the world-famous Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok twice – Petchdam took the first meeting by decision in 2017, and Rodtang evened the score a year later.

Now, Rodtang is looking to build off his momentum and finish the trilogy in style.

“This is the third time I’m going to compete with Petchdam, but it will be the first time I meet him in ONE Championship,” Rodtang told BJPENN.Com. “I’m training very hard every day, so I hope this fight is going to be fun and exciting to entertain all of my fans around the world.”

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative noted the improvements that his adversary has made since their last meeting in Thailand.

Since that meeting two years ago, Petchdam experienced massive success in ONE. He won four straight bouts en route to claiming the inaugural ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in May 2019.

Though the dangerous southpaw dropped the gold in his next contest, he rebounded with a victory over Japanese star Momotaro earlier this year and solidified his spot as the No. 5-ranked flyweight contender in ONE’s Athlete Rankings.

When Petchdam meets his old rival in Bangkok, fans should expect fireworks.

“Petchdam is one of the most well-rounded athletes in his striking skills, especially his left kick,” Rodtang said. “However, I will show myself as ‘The Iron Man’ when I compete with him on 31 July.”

Rodtang plans to use his blistering speed and power to finish his rival, just like he did with Jonathan “The General” Haggerty in his most recent title defense earlier this year.

Fans – and Petchdam, for that matter – should expect a heavy dose of forward pressure, low kicks, and immensely powerful punches.

“It’s me. That’s how Rodtang is,” the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion said.

“I’m not going to change ‘The Iron Man’ style until I cannot compete. I’ll keep giving my best every time I go into the ring. I’ll keep fighting in my style as ‘The Iron Man.’”

Do you think Rodtang Jitmuangnon will come out on top in his trilogy with Petchdam Petchyindee Academy?