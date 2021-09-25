Jorge Masvidal KO’s Chris Jericho with flying knee at AEW event (Video)

Jorge Masvidal made quite the statement at tonight’s AEW event when he KO’d wrestling great Chris Jericho with a flying knee.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger, Masvidal (35-15 MMA), appeared in a segment of All Elite Wrestling that aired on Friday. Jorge’s appearance culminated in him knocking out wrestling icon Chris Jericho with his infamous flying knee.

Check out the footage of ‘Gamebred’ laying out ‘Le Champion’ below:

Jorge Masvidal, of course, made the flying knee famous when he used it to knockout Ben Askren in just 5 seconds at UFC 239.

Most recently ‘Gamebred’ has suffered back-to-back losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the latter of which was a nasty KO.

The BMF champion has expressed interest in a future fight with Nick Diaz, this if the Stockton slugger can get past Robbie Lawler at Saturday’s UFC 266 event.

“If Nick looks good and does his job, why not me and Nick?” Jorge Masvidal said to ESPN. “I’d love to fight Nick. It’s a classic fight. It’s a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 [pounds] and he was at 170. I was like, ‘Man, that’s a dude I would like to fight.’ Nothing personal, just because of his style. The way that he leaves it all out there. If I get a fight with Nick, it’ll be a blessing.”

If Diaz can defeat Lawler for a second time tomorrow evening a future fight with Masvidal does make a lot of sense. Jorge of course defeated Nick’s younger brother Nate back at UFC 244 to claim the promotions one-off BMF title.

“Ideal scenario — I walk into the office and they go, ‘This individual can get you closer to the title than any other individual,'” Jorge Masvidal said. “And I go, ‘Give me that individual.’ And they offer it to me with a lot of money behind it.”