Sean O’Malley sheds light on his recent conversation with Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley has shed some light on his recent conversation with former UFC champion Conor McGregor from last Sunday’s Cowboys vs Chargers game.

O’Malley (14-1 MMA) made headlines on Monday after he shared a video of himself and ‘Notorious’ conversing at the game. Immediately speculation began as to what the two UFC stars were discussing.

While he did not disclose his entire conversation with the Irish star, Sean O’Malley did shed some insight on his YouTube channel.

“One thing he did say was that [my] last fight was a beautiful performance. Like dude, I have elite-level striking. I have some crazy s*** that people just can’t do. An elite-level striker like Conor sees that. Izzy sees that.” O’Malley said (h/t MMANews). “They’re fans of, not even me, (but) of just what I’m capable of doing.”

Sean O’Malley continued:

“So it was cool. It was cool finally meeting Conor (McGregor). He was probably the only person that… he’s really someone I really have taken a lot of inspiration from.”

‘Suga’ recently revealed that he was offered the chance to compete against Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 by matchmaker Sean Shelby, but ultimately turned down the offer for the following reasons.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this… Sean Shelby was mad at me.” Sean O’Malley shared on The BrO’Malley Show on YouTube. “Dude, I don’t wanna fight in New York. It’s far, the taxes are ridiculous, and Tim (Welch) has no-Gi or no, ADCC trials that weekend.”

O’Malley is now linked to a possible fight with Brian “Boom” Kelleher.

As for Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion is still recovering from his recent leg injury at UFC 264. With that said, ‘Notorious’ has been making incredible progress in his recovery.

Do you think Sean O’Malley has elite-level striking?