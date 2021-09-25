Update: Jon Jones posts bail, court date set for October 26

Jon Jones posted bail on Friday and is no longer in custody, the UFC star is now scheduled to appear in court on October 26.

Jones (261-1 MMA) was detained by Las Vegas police early Friday morning, shortly following his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. ‘Bones’ was arrested on charges of battery, domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

Now, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jon Jones has posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 26.

The MMA journalist provided the following information on Twitter.

This afternoon, a judge will review Jones’ case in order to determine whether there is probable cause to keep the DNA that was taken from Jones following his Friday morning arrest or not. But that will happen in chambers and neither Jones nor his attorney will be there. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 25, 2021

“Jon Jones will not be appearing in court in Las Vegas this afternoon as expected, per a court official. Jones posted bail Friday evening and is no longer in custody. His next court date is Oct. 26, a status check on the filing of a potential criminal complaint against him.”

Raimondi continued:

“This afternoon, a judge will review Jones’ case in order to determine whether there is probable cause to keep the DNA that was taken from Jones following his Friday morning arrest or not. But that will happen in chambers and neither Jones nor his attorney will be there.”

Jon Jones has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020. Following that win, ‘Bones’ decided to vacate the promotions 205lbs title in hopes of making a run at UFC heavyweight gold.

Prior to his recent arrest, ‘Bones’ revealed that he plans on bulking up to 275lbs before making his heavyweight debut.

“By the way, I talked to him yesterday. He’s 260 pounds now, 260 muscle, strong, explosive.” said Richard Schaefer, who is the lead advisor for Jon Jones. “His goal is to go to 275 and basically be the biggest and baddest heavyweight the UFC has ever seen.”

