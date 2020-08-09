Jorge Masvidal gunning for rematch with Kamaru Usman: “Your move”

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal is still gunning for a rematch with champion Kamaru Usman after their fight at UFC 251.

Masvidal filled in on just one week’s notice when he took on Usman in the main event of UFC 251 for Gilbert Burns. Although Masvidal was able to go the full 25 minutes with the champ, he was outwrestled and beaten in the clinch as he lost a unanimous decision. Masvidal had his moments in the fight, but for the most part, it was a dominant performance by the champ against his short-notice opponent.

Since the fight happened, Masvidal has spoken about what adjustments he would make in a rematch, going so far as to say he knows the way to beat the champ. Taking to social media on Sunday, Masvidal once again took a shot at the champ. Writing on his Twitter, Masvidal essentially called for the UFC to run it back with him and Usman.

6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 9, 2020

6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary

As much as Masvidal wants the title shot, he seems unlikely to get it. Burns is now healthy and free of COVID-19 and the UFC has made it clear that he’s next in line for the belt. There are also fighters such as Leon Edwards and Colby Covington who believe they are in line for a title shot. Having said that, you can never say never in this sport, so perhaps Masvidal will be fighting for the belt sooner than any of us think.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight Kamaru Usman in a rematch?