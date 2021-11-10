Jorge Masvidal forced out of UFC 269 fight with Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has been forced to pullout of his highly anticipated fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 269 due to an undisclosed injury.

That news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who reported the following on Twitter:

“Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Leon Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) is off UFC 269 on Dec. 11, UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell tells ESPN. Undisclosed injury for Masvidal. No word yet on whether it will be rebooked or UFC will move on.”

Jorge Masvidal has not yet issued a formal statement regarding his removal from the event.

‘Gamebred’ and ‘Rocky’ of course have a history stemming all the way back to 2019 at UFC London. On that night Masvidal and Edwards both came out victorious, but they also engaged in a backstage altercation that saw the American land a combination on his British foe.

Edwards (19-3 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in his most recent effort at UFC 263 this past June. It remains unclear if the Birmingham native will remain part of December’s pay-per-view event.

Jorge Masvidal definitely has options if the UFC chooses to move on from the Leon Edwards bout. ‘Gamebred‘ was recently called out by his former friend – turned bitter enemy, Colby Covington.

“I’ll fight whoever it takes to get back (to a rematch with Usman). I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate, Street Judas Jorge Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott (at UFC 269) and we should just run it. Let’s run it in the first quarter of the first part of the year. Let’s do it. That’s a heated rivaly. He talked so much sh*t in the media and said so many things about me.”

We will keep you posted with further updates as they become available.