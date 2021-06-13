Jorge Masvidal eyes December return, barring he receives his PPV money: “Got to make sure these people pay me”

Jorge Masvidal is hoping to make his return to the Octagon before the end of the year, this if he receives his PPV money from the UFC.

Masvidal (35-15 MMA) suffered a nasty knockout loss to reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in April and is allegedly still waiting to receive his portion of the pay-per-view revenue.

Jorge Masvidal took to social media where he revealed the following information while responding to a fight fan making inquiries.

End of the year after that Ppv money hits Got to make sure these people pay me #supernecessary https://t.co/zZwNLmSwJT — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 12, 2021

“End of the year after that Pay-Per-View money hits. Got to make sure these people pay me. #supernecessary.” – Masvidal replied.

Prior to suffering his recent back-to-back losses to Usman, ‘Gamebred’ had captured the promotions inaugural BMF Title by defeating Nate Diaz via TKO at UFC 244. That win was preceded by spectacular knockout finishes of Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Jorge Masvidal will likely have plenty of options for his proposed December return. With that said, the former two-time welterweight title challenger has not provided any hints as to who he might fight next.

Given his current timeline, names such as Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, Nick Diaz and Stephen Thompson are all possibilities. Now 36-years of age, ‘Gamebred’ will likely choose the most lucrative option available when the time comes to book his Octagon return.

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight next once he is paid up by UFC officials?