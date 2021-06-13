UFC 263 Results: Paul Craig snaps the arm of Jamahal Hill (Video)

A light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill kicks off tonight’s UFC 263 pay-per-view main card from Arizona.

Craig will enter tonight’s event sporting a four-fight unbeaten streak, his latest bout ending in a TKO victory over Shogun Rua at UFC 255. The Scottish standout has gone 4-1-1 over his past six Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s contest.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (8-0 MMA) will enter UFC 263 with hopes of keeping his perfect record in check. In his most recent effort this past September, ‘Sweet Dreams’ scored a second-round TKO victory over Ovince Saint Preux.

Round one begins and Hill quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He comes at Paul with a jab that misses. Both men land low kicks. Jamahal Hill continues to pressure Paul Craig. The Scottish fighter lands a front kick and then forces the clinch. He opts to pull guard and quickly locks up a submission. It is an armbar, he cranks on it. Hill pulls out but then gets locked back in. Paul Craig snaps Hill’s arm and then begins unloading elbows. This one is all over. WOW!

Official UFC 263 Result: Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via TKO in Round 1

