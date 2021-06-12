Colby Covington shares prediction for UFC 263 co-main event, lambasts Diaz vs. Edwards

Colby Covington has shared a bold prediction for tonight’s UFC 263 co-headliner, this while trashing the events Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards fight.

Diaz (20-12 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

As for Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA), the Birmingham native most recently took to the Octagon in March, where his bout with Belal Muhammad resulted in a no-contest due to a nasty accidental eye poke. Prior to that unfortunate result, ‘Rocky’ had put together an eight-fight win streak.

For Colby Covington, tonight’s ‘Diaz vs Edwards’ bout represents a contest between “preliminary fighters” and thus is not worth predicting. While ‘Chaos’ was not willing to breakdown the five-round welterweight contest, he did share his thoughts on the UFC 263 co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. It’s been a while, and I know the people miss me, the ‘People’s champ’ missed you too. So we’re back to give you our pick for UFC 263. And I know what you are all thinking, you probably think I am going to talk about ‘The Stockton Soy Boy’ or ‘Edward Scissorhands’. But MyBookie doesn’t pay me to talk about preliminary fighters. MyBookie pays me to talk about headliners and title fights.”

Colby Covington continued:

“So we’re back to talk about the title fight rematch between Moreno and Figueiredo. And I know what you’re thinking, Moreno looked good in his last fight against washed up Cerrone. But that is not saying much, because Masvidal did the same thing, and we know how good he is… So we’re taking my man Deiveson Figueiredo and we’re going to slam that money line and we are going to make our own economic stimulus.”

