Darren Till updates on knee injury sustained in Whittaker loss

UFC middleweight Darren Till might not need surgery after all.

Following his loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in July, Till said he suffered an injury to his MCL which might have required surgery, but this week he provided an update.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Till said he actually won’t be needing surgery for the injury, he’s just taking his time in his rehab. Till suffered the injury after Whittaker landed a big knee stomp in the second round of their fight but said that while he’s currently wearing a knee brace, he just has to watch certain movements as he takes time to recover.

“It’s okay, but every time I make a swift movement, I feel it popping,” Till said. “I feel that pop. I think that’s what the brace is for, I definitely don’t need surgery or anything, it’s just them swift movements, that’s what the brace is for, to keep the knee where knee should be. If I didn’t have the brace then the knee would heal in a different place and would never sort of heal as it should. I think that’s what the brace is for, for six weeks, and then physio after.”

As he begins his journey through rehab, Till continued on to say that he’s hoping to get back into action sooner rather than later, as long as his recovery goes well.

“So in six weeks, I’m okay, I’m fine,” he said. “I want to fight as soon as possible, ASAP.”

Since his fight against Whittaker, Till has taken aim at another top middleweight contender, Jack Hermansson, who currently does not have a fight scheduled. This past weekend at UFC on ESPN+ 31, Derek Brunson defeated formerly undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan, and then called out both Hermansson and Till for his next fight.

As long as his recovery goes well, it seems that Darren Till will have plenty of suitors when he makes his return to the Octagon.

Who would you like to see Darren Till face when he returns?