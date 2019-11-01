Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor is ‘a hell of a fighter’

Jorge Masvidal is not afraid to talk trash about his fellow fighters when he sees fit, but he’s also happy to give praise where it’s due.

That’s just what he did when he was asked about a potential fight with former two-division UFC Conor McGregor ahead of his UFC 244 fight Nate Diaz.

“Conor’s done amazing things in this sport, and I always give – not always – but I try to give credit where credit is due,” Masvidal said of McGregor (h/t MMA Junkie). “He’s got two belts, he’s got the fastest knockout with the title, he’s done a lot of great things, you know. But as of late, he hasn’t competed in a while. I’m just hearing things; I’m not seeing. If he comes back and fights, fights whoever he fights and wins, and wants to fight me, of course I’m going to fight that guy over everybody just like I’m going to fight Nate, because Nate’s a huge dog.