Conor McGregor responds to Justin Gaethje comparing him to Ronda Rousey

Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to address Justin Gaethje’s recent barrage of insults.

The Irish fighter hasn’t fought since September 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. After a year of back and forth retirement rumours and UFC return speculation, McGregor confirmed he will be fighting in early 2020.

Justin Gaethje and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone have been peddled as potential candidates for his next fight. To up the stakes, Gaethje has spent months goading the former champion but to no avail.

In addition, Gaethje has been rising through the UFC rankings and KO’d Cowboy during his last fight at UFC Vancouver. However, his former opponent is currently winning the race to fight in Conor McGregor’s comeback and even revealed that contract negotiations are underway.

Gaethje is less than impressed by the situation and targeted his frustrations at McGregor in an MMA Fighting interview.

“It’s bullsh*t,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on.

“The fact that if he’s fighting anybody, it should be me, if he wants to fight for a world title. If he doesn’t then he can fight whoever he wants, I’m cool with that. That’s perfectly fine. I have no complaints about that, but if you want to fight for a world title, I put myself in line and you’re trying to be in line so what is happening right now?”

“I truly believe that he is scared to fight the fight that he has to fight against me. I think he’s looking for a sure win.

“I think he knows that he needs a win but at the end of the day this is gonna be another Ronda Rousey story. He dug himself too deep of a hole and there’s no way he can come out of it. He’s gonna get knocked out and he’s gonna go away.”

Conor McGregor gave a short and (not so) sweet response on Twitter. See what he had to say below.

Lol at gaethje 👁 💀 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 31, 2019

While many fans jumped on the Twitter thread to support the MMA superstar, other fans shared the same frustrations and called for a Gaethje vs. McGregor match up. Who would you prefer to see the Irish warrior face? Gaethje or Cerrone?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/1/2019.