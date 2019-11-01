VIDEO | Kelvin Gastelum appears to lean on coach at UFC 244 weigh-ins

Kelvin Gastelum made weight for his UFC 244 showdown with Darren Till, but his steps onto the scale Friday morning were not without controversy.

As Gastelum took to the scale and stripped down to his birthday suit — evidence of a tough cut — he appeared to lean on his coach, which would of course have an effect on how much weight he’s putting on the scale, and the number the scale displays.

See it below, via BJPENN.com’s Mike Heck.

Unsurprisingly, many fight fans were up in arms about this perceived chicanery from team Gastelum. Not since Daniel Cormier’s infamous “towelgate” has there been such weight cut -related debate.

While it’s possible this was simply an accident on the part of Gastelum, it’s worth noting that making contact with anything — or anyone — other than the scale is illegal under the rules of the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

Erik Magraken, the man behind combatsportslaw.com and combat sports’ resident law expert, cleared up the legality of this Gastelum situation on Twitter.

Joking aside here is the wording of the NYSAC weigh in policy. Contact with another person expressly prohibited. pic.twitter.com/DQ1W7EN7oe — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) November 1, 2019

And not acting in 'good faith' during weigh ins opens door to potential discipline by AC. pic.twitter.com/KEI4StQl7N — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) November 1, 2019

“The scale on which the combatants will be weighed at the official weigh-in will be available to the combatants for at least one hour prior to the official weigh-in,” a NYSAC bulletin on weigh-in procedures reads. “When on the scale, the combatant shall stand still with his or her feet flat upon the scale and shall not make physical contact with any person or object other than the scale. No other person shall touch the scale when a combatant is in the act of weighing in. While on the scale, the combatant shall follow any direction issued by the Commission.”

The Commission reserves the right to take disciplinary action against any combatant who fails to weigh in at or below the contract weight, fails to act in good faith, engages in disruptive behavior, or violates any rule or directive of the Commission during the official weigh-in. In the discretion of the Commission, a combatant may be directed to immediately retake the scale to ensure that the combatant’s weight was accurately assessed.”

What do you make of this Kelvin Gastelum weigh-in drama?

