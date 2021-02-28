Jorge Masvidal reveals he will be back in action either August or September: “Somebody is getting baptized in my realm”

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal revealed he will be back in action either August or September and “Somebody is getting baptized in my realm.”

Masvidal has not stepped into the Octagon since last summer at UFC 251 on Fight Island when he lost a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. To Masvidal’s credit, he took that fight on very short notice and managed to go the full 25 minutes against Usman, who knocked out Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. The fact Masvidal was able to go the distance on short notice and sell a huge amount of pay-per-views is part of the reason why Usman wants to fight Masvidal again so badly. There have been rumors pointing to these two potentially fighting but so far there is nothing concrete.

Speaking to IFL TV, Masvidal confirmed that he will be stepping back into the Octagon later this summer or fall. “Gamebred” offered no clues about who his opponent could be, but you have to imagine that he will be fighting either Usman or Covington next.

Jorge Masvidal has revealed he’ll be back in action in August or September. “August, September, somebody is getting baptised in my realm, that’s what I’m worried about. “And the people are gonna like it when they find out who it is.” Thoughts, peeps? #UFC Via @Andy_IFLTV pic.twitter.com/Z1dXZ8DA3r — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) February 28, 2021

“August, September, somebody is getting baptized in my realm, that’s what I’m worried about. And the people are gonna like it when they find out who it is,” Masvidal said.

It’s kind of crazy to think that Masvidal hasn’t stepped back into the cage since he fought Usman last summer, but he made a lot of money in that fight and has been enjoying the time off after being one of the UFC’s most active fighters for the past decade. But he remains one of the UFC’s biggest draws and the promotion is likely eager to book him for another fight. Whether that’s Usman, Covington, or someone else remains to be seen.

Who do you think Jorge Masvidal will fight when he returns to the Octagon?