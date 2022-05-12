Jorge Masvidal – Colby Covington trial date set for August 29

The Jorge Masvidal – Colby Covington trial date has been set for August 29, 2022.

It was Covington (17-3 MMA) vs Masvidal (35-16 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year. Covington came out the victor in the welterweight main event. Just over two weeks later Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside of the cage.

The upcoming trial is a result of an altercation which occurred between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington outside a Papi Steak restaurant. Covington was ambushed leaving the facility, suffering a fractured tooth and wrist abrasion, as well as damage to his Rolex watch. Colby alleges Masvidal ran up to him from his left and punched him twice in the face.

Jorge Masvidal was arrested two days later by the Miami Beach police and booked on March 23rd. Masvidal posted the bond of $5,000.00 and was subsequently released.

At a hearing today, Thursday, May 12th in Miami, Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court set a trial date of Aug. 29 in the aggravated battery case in addition to a docket hearing Aug. 17. Although Masvidal did not appear in court he was represented by his attorney Bradford Cohen.

A motion for the defense to inspect Covington’s watch, the center of a second charge of criminal mischief was granted by the Judge. The defense is claiming the alleged Rolex is not valued properly and that it is a “Frankenstein” watch.

The judge denied Bradford Cohen’s motion to subpoena third-party footage of the alleged incident (per MMAJunkie).

Another motion requesting past medical records and immediate evaluation was delayed to a further date as the defense is still working on the acquisition of emergency room records from the current incident.

A further motion to strike on the basis of “failure to report to any authority” was denied without prejudice by Judge James, as the new court dates were set.

A docket hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17, where the judge will determine if the parties are ready to go to trial on Aug. 29th.

Jorge Masvidal is currently facing up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery with additional penalties possible for the criminal mischief charge.

So it will be Covington vs Masvidal on August 29th, outside the Octagon and inside a courtroom. A lot is on the line for Masvidal, following his defeat at UFC 272, will he find a way to win inside the court?

