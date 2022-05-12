UFC commentator Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on “whacky” Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Joe Rogan, taking some time off from commenting on UFC matters, shared his thoughts about the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard very public trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia court.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, 58, is suing Amber Heard for $50 million dollars in a defamation case. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million dollars. Needless to say all their ‘dirty laundry’ is front and centre for all the world to see. Graphic details have been shared by both Depp and Heard while taking the stand in their own defense.

Rogan, on a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, had this to say:

“Is that the best way to figure out who’s right and who’s wrong? Just let them do that? Is that really the best way? Like they all just tell their stories publicly and their stories don’t match up and people have to figure out who they believe. What a f***ing whacky thing to do f***ing publicly. F***ing weird man. Weird.”

The UFC color commentator doesn’t see the lawsuit between Depp and Heard ending anytime soon.

Previously Rogan has indicated that he’s siding with Depp, while noting that Amber Heard is ‘crazy’.

In a previous segment, Joe Rogan spoke about how Disney could boost their stock prices by putting their support behind Johnny Depp saying:

“I wonder if they’re gonna put him back on Pirates of the Caribbean. If Disney wanted to reclaim all the stock that they’ve lost, all the market share they’ve lost over the past couple of months, I guarantee, you say, ‘F*ck it, we’re on Team Johnny Depp.’ That would probably pump up their stock market price. Like literally, that would cause their stock to raise. If they’re just like, ‘You know what? We’re bringing Johnny back, we believe him.'”

Apparently stocks for The Walt Disney Company have recently dropped to their lowest price since May of 2020 due to various reasons and controversies.

Whether you are in Team Johnny’s corner or supporting Team Heard, court has been in recess this week, but the trial will resume on Monday May 16th. Will you be watching? Who has your support?