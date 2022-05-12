Photo | Nate Diaz takes a piss on the UFC Performance Institute: “I could do this cause I get paid more than all you guys”

Things are getting ugly between Nate Diaz and the UFC.

Diaz just posted a picture on ‘Twitter‘ of him relieving himself outside the UFC Performance Institute. The building is located in Enterprise, Nevada opposite the UFC Apex, and serves as the company headquarters.

In taking to ‘Twitter’ Diaz tweeted:

Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me pic.twitter.com/doiOxUOh4y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 12, 2022

Diaz, (20-13 MMA) has one fight left on his UFC contract and has been very verbal about the UFC not making him a fight.

The last time Diaz was in the Octagon was in June of 2021 at UFC 263 where he lost to Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) in the welterweight bout.

Since then, Nate Diaz has been calling out several fighters to meet him in the cage, some of which include Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler.

In February of this year, Diaz spoke to ‘TMZ Sports’ saying:

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game.”

“I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

In March, Nate Diaz called out Conor McGregor on ‘Twitter’:

“I’ll fight Conor’s dumb ass right now. But he ain’t capable now or this year.”

And just this month, Diaz called out Michael Chandler, tweeting:

“UFC got me on ice for a year now. Chandler’s obviously ready to fight. Send a contract, it’s time.”

Obviously, the UFC has not secured Nate Diaz with a fight and the fighter has now gone to extreme (?) lengths to get noticed by urinating on UFC property.

Perhaps it would be easier for the UFC just to relieve Nate Diaz from his contract, rather than Diaz relieving himself in their bushes. Either way Nate has found another way to ‘put himself out there’ in search of a final retirement fight in the Octagon.