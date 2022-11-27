Jorge Masvidal claims Leon Edwards is bluffing with his recent comments about not being able to let go of 2019 altercation

Jorge Masvidal has responded to the recent threats made by UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

During the newly crowned champion’s media tour, he was asked on the Breakfast Club about the famous altercation that occurred after UFC London in 2019 with Masvidal. Masvidal assaulted Edwards backstage. Since then, the pair have never had the chance to settle their differences, but Edwards insists he’ll get Masvidal back ‘in the octagon or in the street’.

On the other hand, Masvidal doesn’t buy into Edward’s claims and believes he’s using his name for clout.

Jorge Masvidal talks Leon Edwards beef

“That’s called blah, blah, blah,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “The guy is literally the champion right now. If he told Dana White and the UFC he wanted to fight me, the UFC makes it happen like that. Why? Because I’m the one that sells the most pay-per-views in that entire division by like four, five times. The numbers are there, proven.

“If he wants the fight, the fight is there for him, but he doesn’t want the fight. But what he does want, it’s entertain the idea that he wants the fight. He says this, he says that, but man, if you want the fight, you can make it happen. You’re the champion, and you feel hurt – and he obviously is, he’s still talking about me – then make the fight happen. If I affected you so much as a man that you can’t live your life without thinking about me every day, then make the fight.”

Currently, Masvidal has no matchup pencilled in his diary. However, the “BMF” champion is aiming for a 2023 return, with one eye on a fight with Gilbert Burns. Both men have been vocal on social media, but Burns was recently booked to clash with Neil Magny on Jan. 21. at UFC 283.

Masvidal sees an opening to figh for the welterweight title a third time if he attains a victory over Burns.

“I plan on giving a beating, tearing up, and hitting Gilbert Burns with everything and the kitchen’s sink,” Masvidal said. “I’m going to do everything that no one has done to him. And maybe after that, Leon wants to fight me, I don’t know. But like I’ve said before, I’m the biggest money fight for him. The most money.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal clash with Gilbert Burns in 2023? Let us know in the comments!