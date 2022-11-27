Good Samaritan Paddy Pimblett apologizes to stranger for his dog’s “sloppy sh*t” (Video)

UFC star Paddy Pimblett was incredibly wholesome while advising a stranger of his dog’s “sloppy sh*t” in their front yard.

Pimblett (19-3 MMA), a former Cage Warriors champion, has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021.

’Paddy the Baddy’ is set to return to action in the co-headliner of next month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event for a scrap with fellow lightweight Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA).

In a recent video posted to Twitter, Paddy Pimblett is seen ringing the doorbell of a stranger to warn them about the massive “sloppy sh*t” his dog dropped in their front yard during an evening walk.

Check out that footage below:

Stranger: “Hello?”

Paddy Pimblett: “Hello love, it’s just my dog has had like a sloppy sh*t outside, I was just wondering if you got some water? I don’t want to leave it on the garden path.”

Stranger: “Is that Paddy the Baddy?”

Paddy: “It is.”

Stranger: “Ahh. I’m five minutes away from home. Don’t worry I’ll clean it.”

Paddy: “You sure? I just, I feel terrible, you know what I mean. He just had to drop a sloppy sh*t and I can’t even pick it up with a poo bag, you know what I mean?”

Stranger: “Don’t worry, I’ll clean it when I get in.”

Paddy Pimblett was last seen in the Octagon at July’s UFC event in London, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. Prior to that win, ‘The Baddy’ was coming off back-to-back first-round finishes over opponents Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas.

The Liverpool native has not tasted defeat since being outpointed by Soren Bak in September of 2018 under the Cage Warriors banner.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett his perfect UFC record intact when he collides with Jared Gordon next month?