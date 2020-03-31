PFL postpones 2020 season due to Coronavirus pandemic

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has postponed its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The PFL uses a unique, seasonal format, much like the NBA or NHL. While their setup sets them apart from the competition, it can create logistical challenges — especially during a pandemic.

PFL competitors such as the UFC, Bellator and ONE Championship have already announced their decision to postpone upcoming fights. They are all exerting their best efforts to shuffle fights and organize shows for the near future. The PFL does not have the same flexibility as they need to take into consideration their league-based timetable.

With the coronavirus pandemic still posing a health threat at all gatherings, the company has made the decision to halt upcoming events for the immediate future. On Monday 30th March, the PFL CEO Peter Murray made an announcement.

“The Professional Fighters League is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 global crisis closely and assessing its impact on the PFL 2020 Season.“The health and safety of our fighters, fans, partners, and league personnel remain our top priority.“In light of this unprecedented pandemic, we are adjusting our plan for the rest of this year and look forward to starting our next season as soon as it is feasible. We are committed to continuing to evolve and grow the sport of MMA.”

No set dates have been given for their 2020 season, but previous seasons appeared in late spring and playoff rounds starting in early fall. The championship rounds would usually take place on New Year’s Eve in New York.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/31/2020.