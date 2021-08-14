Jorge Masvidal calls out Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards, ‘Durinho’ responds

Jorge Masvidal is interested in fighting Leon Edwards or Gilbert Burns next and the latter is definitely down for a future UFC showdown with ‘Gamebred’.

Despite having suffered consecutive losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Masvidal (35-15 MMA) has made it clear that he has not lost his lust for UFC gold.

The promotions BMF title holder recently made an appearance at Dickies Arena where he shared the following information regarding his next Octagon appearance.

@GamebredFighter is coming for either @Leon_edwardsmma or @GilbertDurinho idk if that’s technically Abdelaziz on his account or whatever 🤷🏾‍♂️ Fuck em up like Tay Keith! 🎶#GameBred #StreetJesus pic.twitter.com/S4tmvtfA7C — Elias (Eh-lee-ahs) (@getuxo) August 14, 2021

“I don’t know man,” Masvidal said. “I mean sh*t. Durinho (Gilbert Burns) is calling me out. If we can make it pop with Durinho, Leon (Edwards), anyone of these guys that gets me closer to the belt. I don’t care how many fights I have to take.”

Prior his recent losses to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, Jorge Masvidal had put together a three-fight win streak where he scored stoppage victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Now just hours after issuing challenges to Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards, ‘Gamebred’ has already received a positive response from the Brazilian.

Burns (20-4 MMA) took to Twitter where he shared the following respectful message for Jorge Masvidal.

Hey @GamebredFighter you know it’s all respect from me, let’s dance in November or December. I’m ready my guy #supernecessary let’s do this — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 14, 2021

“Hey @GamebredFighter you know it’s all respect from me, let’s dance in November or December. I’m ready my guy #supernecessary let’s do this!” – Burns wrote.

‘Durinho’ most recently competed at last months UFC 264 event in Las Vegas, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. That win bounced Burns back into the win column, as he had previously suffered a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

