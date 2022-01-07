Jorge Masvidal calls out ‘coward’ Colby Covington: ‘They gonna call you and hopefully 4th time is a charm’

Jorge Masvidal has taken a shot at his nemesis Colby Covington.

Masvidal and Covington used to be training partners and friends, even living together at one point. However, they had a massive falling out which caused “Chaos” to leave the ATT gym and since then, the two have been going back and forth at one another. After Covington lost to Kamaru Usman he told Masvidal to pull out of his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards so they could fight. While, “Gamebred” did not grant Colby his wish, he did end up having to pull out of the Edwards bout due to injury.

Most recently, Jorge Masvidal took to social media to blast Colby Covington and revealed he’a received an offer to fight him.

“They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you fucking coward. Don’t pussy out now @ColbyCovMMA,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

If the UFC can make the fight between Masvidal and Covington, it would be a marquee matchup. The two are both big stars and given their hatred for one another, it only adds to the hype of the fight. The hope is the scrap can be made and hopefully it will be five rounds so the two can settle their differences inside the Octagon.

If the two do end up fighting, Covington has already said he will KO Masvidal with ease and show how much better he is.

“If he is willing to commit to anything, he’s going to get hurt. You know, his ribs are hurting, I know he has some fragile ribs. I’m the king of ribs, go ask his boy Tyron. He’ll tell him how I am with ribs. You know, that guy’s fragile,” Covington said to Submission Radio about Masvidal. “It doesn’t matter, man, if he goes on that show, if he tries to do anything, he’s just gonna get dumped on his head and knocked the f**k out unconscious.”

