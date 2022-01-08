Jake Paul practices leg kicks, tweets at PFL and Bellator (Watch)

Jake Paul has hinted at having an MMA fight and now he’s taken a step towards that.

Paul has taken the boxing world by storm as he’s 5-0 and coming off a violent KO win over Tyron Woodley. After the victory, he talked about wanting to have an MMA fight before his career is over and said he wants to train at AKA.

“I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level,” Paul said to ESPN. “I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib. That’s that. They’re down — 100 percent… I’ve gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first and then I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

On Friday, Paul was back in the gym but this time wasn’t training boxing. Instead, he was throwing leg kicks and tagged Bellator and PFL in the tweet, which immediately made some buzz as the YouTuber-turned-boxer continues to hint at an MMA fight.

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

After the tweet, PFL responded to Paul with a gif of Dwayne Johnson being impressed. Brendan Loughnane and Tyler Diamond, PFL featherweights also responded to the tweet saying the kicks were good and impressive.

Although Jake Paul continues to hint at an MMA fight it doesn’t seem likely it will happen. He has been focused on boxing for years and can make more money in boxing than in MMA. He also doesn’t have to worry about training wrestling and other facets of mixed martial arts.

Paul, as mentioned, is coming off the KO win over Woodley in December. After the fight, he said he wanted to take a few months off. So, when he returns and who he fights next is uncertain but for now, he remains in the gym and even trains MMA.

Do you think we see Jake Paul fight in MMA?