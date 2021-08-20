Jorge Masvidal calls Conor McGregor a “very small, fragile dude”

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal called Conor McGregor a “very small, fragile dude” following his recent leg break loss at UFC 264.

McGregor suffered a leg break injury against Dustin Poirier in his trilogy fight last month at UFC 264, but it hasn’t stopped the Irishman from taking to his social media and talking trash about a ton of potential opponents. One potential foe for McGregor inside the Octagon is Masvidal, as the two are big names who have been connected to a money fight in the past. This fight has never been booked, and if you ask Masvidal, it won’t be happening anytime soon because “Gamebred” is just a bigger man than “Notorious.”

“I’m full man size. He’s like a very small, fragile dude. He don’t want that. You can’t pay that man enough money, so that one’s OK. (I) don’t need it,” Masvidal told MMAjunkie.com while at the PFL 8 event in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday evening.

As far as Masvidal goes, he is still one of the best welterweights in the world and his goal is to fight for the belt again. Even though he is coming off of back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Masvidal is still a top-10 ranked fighter and a huge name in the sport, so he is looking for a big-name opponent at 170lbs in his next ifght.

“The guy that gets me the closest and the fastest to the title bout (is what I want next),” Masvidal said. “(My next opponent) is what I’m going to find out in two weeks. Whoever the UFC’s like, ‘Man, this guy gets you quicker than anybody else and blah, blah, blah,’ that’s it. That’s what I have to take.”

