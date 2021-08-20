Jose Aldo says he will “never” rematch Conor McGregor in the UFC

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo says he will “never” have a rematch against his former rival Conor McGregor in the Octagon.

Aldo and McGregor met in the main event of UFC 194 in December 2015, with McGregor knocking Aldo out in 13 seconds to become the new UFC 145lbs champion. In the years since then, we have heard some chatter about a potential rematch between these two, but if you ask the Brazilian, he has no interest in fighting the Irishman again. As far as Aldo is concerned, McGregor is fighting at 155 and 170lbs now, while Aldo is established at 135lbs. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Aldo shot down a McGregor rematch.

“That’s what I don’t understand, brother. Back when it should have happened, like they are going [other] rematches and trilogies, I didn’t have the opportunity, no one considered anything, and each one went their way. Now that the situation has inverted again, it feels like they have the obligation to book it,” Aldo said.

“No, I don’t see myself fighting Conor. Never, I think. I can even say that. It might happen tomorrow, but that’s not the path. I root for him today, I hope he recovers from the injury and fights again at the highest level and becomes champion again, because that way he and I will always be together. No matter if I’m down and he’s up or the other way around, people will always put out names together, and that way we carry each other up,” continued Aldo.

“No, man, there’s no way (we rematch). I’m going after a fight for the belt, I want to build this career at bantamweight and make history this way. I’m happy that Sonnen and others are talking about this rematch, but I don’t see myself [fighting him]. I see my next fight being at bantamweight, and that way we’ll be close to fighting for the belt.”

Do you still want to see a rematch between Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor?