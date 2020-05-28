Jorge Masvidal blames Kamaru Usman for failed negotiations: “He didn’t sign the bout agreement”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has claimed that Kamaru Usman didn’t sign their bout agreement for a title fight later this year.

Masvidal is widely considered to be the number one contender for the UFC Welterweight Championship after an insane 3-0 run in 2019 with wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

It appeared as if the stars were aligning for him to challenge “The Nigerian Nightmare” for the belt, but according to Masvidal himself, Usman didn’t sign on the dotted line.

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1265791266958143488

“He never signed a bout agreement. The UFC knew what we wanted – they went to him. He didn’t sign a bout agreement. There was no further discussions. He didn’t sign the bout agreement so therefore they didn’t even talk to me. I’m the one that draws you and sells you, people are buying the fight to watch me. They don’t care about him, they already got me on board. They know that if they get him to sign, they’re gonna compensate me and they’re gonna take care of me. His ass didn’t sign the paper on any of those dates, and when he had the chance, when he for real had the chance and he was getting ready for it in November – it was supposed to be him and that other fragile dude in November, right? What happened? Why didn’t they scrap it out? How did me and Nate, out of nowhere, come out? How did that happen? Because he said no to me. When they called him and said ‘do you wanna fight Jorge Masvidal in six weeks’ he said no. Three hours later he called back and said ‘you know what, I think I might take it’. Too bad, Nate had already stepped up to the plate and said let’s go.”

After indicating that he believes Usman is all talk, “Gamebred” made quite the declaration.

“It’s gonna happen, man, I just, I’m gonna dictate when it’s gonna happen and not him.”

