Jorge Masvidal happy “cancer” Colby Covington is no longer at ATT: “He was never part of this team”

Jorge Masvidal is glad Colby Covington is no longer a member of American Top Team.

Covington has been a longtime staple of the gym and said he would be ATT for life. Yet, recently, Dan Lambert put in a no trash-talking policy for the fighters to stop the likes of Covington, Masvidal, and Dustin Poirier from going at one another.

Since then, however, Covington was removed from the ATT website and has since confirmed he’s left the gym. For Masvidal, he’s happy the ‘cancer’ is finally gone.

“I’ll let you ask Dan Lambert. But, that dude was never part of this team, he was just a f*****g cancer for the last 34 years,” Jorge Masvidal said to ESPN. “At the end of the day, he didn’t feel safe in here. I wonder why?”

With Covington no longer at ATT, it sets up a possible fight between him and Jorge Masvidal. But, according to “Gamebred” he doesn’t think “Chaos” fights again as he is mentally weak. If he does fight again, he won’t be able to beat any top-level fighters.

“I’m pretty sure he is just done. Life is just going to get him out of there. I don’t see him winning anymore, not at a high-level. If they give him a new guy that just came in, maybe. But, if they have him against top competition, he won’t handle it. He’s a fragile dude, man. He’s not a guy that’s mentally strong,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I remember he used to cry on my couch all the time. When he broke his hand for the first time, he lived on my couch for like eight, nine months. Didn’t have a job, couldn’t fight because he had a broken hand and he thought about quitting like two, three times. Mentally, he is weak. I’ve been hearing the same stuff about the jaw, I’d be surprised if he came back to fighting.”

