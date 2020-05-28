Macy Chiasson rips Valerie Loureda for posting “strip tease” videos to gain fans

UFC prospect Macy Chiasson has slammed fellow female fighter Valerie Loureda for posting a “striptease” videos to gain fans.

Bellator standout Loureda made her professional debut within the organization last year and has tallied two back-to-back wins. The 21-year is also a model/actress and frequently shares selfies of herself on social media.

Whilst most fans appreciate her frequent posting, her recent activity has gotten under the skin of bantamweight fighter Chiasson. On social media, Loureda created a provocative Tik Tok dance video. Chiasson accused the athlete of relying on her looks instead of fighting abilities.

“Lol I fucking can’t anymore. Is this the message we want to continue to convey to not only our future leaders but to the disgusting already misogynistic dudes out here. Are we here to fight and be role models or are we here for male followers and strip teases. #bringwmmaback“

Valerie Loureda responded to the criticism. She wrote, “Girl by putting other women down you’re contracting yourself. Who said I do anything for my male followers ? I have been fighting since I was 2 years old and just like you have other interests like tattoos I like to dance. Lmao simple.”

“I’m all for women being strong and sexy but this really isn’t it,” Chiasson hit back. “Youre in your mma gear at your gym Gloves, mouth piece and shin guards on. You’re portraying the wrong message to people who watch this sport. You’re portraying that this is what women’s mma is about.”

The MMA stars continued to go back and forth online. Check out their heated exchange below.

This isn’t the first time in MMA that a women’s presence on social media has boosted their exposure in the sport. Paige Van Zant is a very active social media user. She previously celebrated her femininity in a SI swimsuit photoshoot among other promotional endorsements. Meanwhile, Bec Rawlings and Jessica Penne have set up exclusive OnlyFans accounts to boost their streams of income.

Do you think Macy Chiasson was right or wrong to call out Valerie Loureda for her Tik Tok video? Let us know in the comments below.