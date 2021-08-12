Jordan Williams stops car thief while wearing fanny pack (Video)

UFC welterweight Jordan Williams shared a video of him stopping a car thief from stealing his vehicle while he was wearing a fanny pack.

Williams most recently competed last month when he was submitted by Mickey Gall in his UFC welterweight debut. Prior to that, “Bomaye” lost a decision to Nassourdine Imavov in his UFC debut at middleweight. He previously competed three times on Dana White’s Contender Series, losing a split decision to Ramazan Kuramagomedov before returning to the show and picking up a big first-round knockout win over current UFC fighter Gregory Rodrigues. He also had a No Contest against Tim Caron on the second season of DWCS.

Just a few weeks after his fight against Gall, Williams took to his social media to post a video of him stopping a would-be car thief. Check out the video of the incident below.

So someone tried to steal my car today #thatfannypacktho If you are wondering why my car was still on its the same reason why he couldn’t drive away, I have a push to start and my car won’t go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say my lesson was learned and I hope so was his. Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I’ll settle with getting my car back Also I know you see the stillness of that fannypack, fannyback game was on point this could be a commercial for them

Williams (9-5, 1 NC) will be looking to rebound from his loss to Gall the next time he steps into the Octagon. Gall, by the way, replied to Williams’ video with a funny comment.

“Whoaaa that’s crazy. Picked the wrong car lol,” Williams’ last opponent Gall wrote.

What do you think Jordan Williams should fight next after losing to Mickey Gall in his last UFC fight?