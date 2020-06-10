Jon Jones vs. Ryan Bader 2 betting odds released

The oddsmakers have released the opening betting odds for a potential rematch between light heavyweights Jon Jones and Ryan Bader.

Jones, the UFC light heavyweight champion, and Bader, a double champ in Bellator, first collided back at UFC 126 in February 2011 when both fighters were young, undefeated prospects. Jones wound up submitting Bader with a guillotine choke that night, a finish that led to him getting a title shot against Mauricio Rua at UFC 128 in March 2011. Bader, meanwhile, went on to have a great career himself. The rest, as they say, is history.

With Jones now locked into a contract dispute with the UFC and calling for his release, Bader recently suggested that he could have a rematch with his former rival inside the Bellator cage. With Jones still under UFC contract for the foreseeable future, that doesn’t seem like something that will happen anytime soon. But in the off chance the UFC decides to give Jones his release, the oddsmakers are already giving out the odds for a rematch.

Check out the odds for Jones vs. Bader 2, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

Future Events Odds

Jon Jones -275

Ryan Bader +200

Jones opened as a -275 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $275 to win $100. Bader opened as a +200 betting underdog. That means you would have to bet $100 to win $200.

Considering how iron-clad UFC contracts are, the likelihood of Jones getting his release is extremely slim. Having said that, you never know what could happen in the future, and that’s why the oddsmakers are leaving open the door for a potential rematch by releasing these odds just in case.

Jones is coming off of back-to-back controversial decision wins over Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos in his last two fights. He has not lost since a DQ defeat to Matt Hamill way back in 2009. He is 17-0, 1 NC over his last 18 fights overall, with the lone blemish being a No Contest against Daniel Cormier in their rematch at UFC 214. Otherwise, it’s all wins.

Bader is unbeaten over his last eight fights and most recently had a No Contest against Cheick Kongo in a heavyweight fight. He is next expected to defend the Bellator light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov. Overall Bader is 12-1, 1 NC over his last 14 fights and he is currently a two-division champion under the Bellator banner.

Who do you like at these odds in a potential rematch between Jon Jones and Ryan Bader?